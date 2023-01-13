Parsons, Martin Make First-Team All-Pro

FRISCO, Texas – The most prestigious of the All-Pro teams did not leave off the Cowboys' best defensive player.

Micah Parsons was one of two Cowboys to make first-team All-Pro, voted on by The Associated Press, and announced Friday.

It's the second All-Pro selection for Parsons in just his second season.

Parsons becomes just the second Cowboys player in franchise history, and first since Bob Hayes (1965-66) to make the AP first-team All-Pro team in each of his first two seasons.

Joining Parsons is no stranger to the list, Zack Martin, who made All-Pro first-team for the sixth time on the AP team.

CeeDee Lamb, who became the first 100-catch wide receiver for the Cowboys since Michael Irvin, was named to the second-team.

Earlier this week, the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team was announced and Parsons was left off the team, which was voted on by the players. But where Parsons could've been dinged is the process for that list, which had players at each position vote only for the positions they face. Since Parsons splits time between pass-rusher and linebacker, but is listed as a linebacker, he was passed over by Roquan Smith and Fred Warner.

Martin, and punt returner KaVontae Turpin were selected to the NFLPA list on Monday.

But the AP list has always been considered the most prestigious of the platforms. That's also the same group that votes on NFL MVP, Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and the other awards that will be announced later this month.

2022 All-Pro: