NFLPA All-Pro List Has 2 Cowboys; Parsons Left Off

Two Cowboys garnered a new NFL honor as the team places its focus on trying to shock the world in the playoffs, but one glaring omission places question marks on the overall list

FRISCO, TX — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys to see if they can not only display their usual resiliency one week after an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18, but also against Tom Brady, a player the franchise has never defeated. But while they fire up practice on the field this week, they do so having earned extra NFL honors for their work to this point.

Zack Martin and KaVontae Turpin have been named to the first-ever list of All-Pro players as chosen by NFL players and presented by the NFLPA; Turpin getting the nod as a punt returner.

This is separate from the official NFL list of All-Pro players as voted on the Associated Press, however, which will be revealed in a few weeks.

For Turpin, it's the second of firsts for him in 2022, the rookie having also earned a Pro Bowl nod in December for his ability to flip field position this season. His story is a winding road that's taken him through multiple leagues before finally landing in the NFL by way of the Cowboys, and only weeks after earning USFL MVP honors in the spring.

Martin continues to rack up recognition over the course of what's long been a Hall of Fame resume, making it no surprise his peers continue to recognize his continued greatness. The former 16th-overall pick (2014) is a five-time All-Pro (as voted on by the AP in prior seasons), an eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

And seeing as he's only 32 years old, and one of the most durable players in the sport, his latest honor will almost certainly not be his last — though it's the elusive Super Bowl ring he continues to chase with another shot at making that dream a reality once Super Wild Card Weekend gets underway.