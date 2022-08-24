Dak Prescott To Receive Ed Block Courage Award

FRISCO, TEXAS – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is scheduled to be honored with the club's annual Ed Block Courage Award during an on-field ceremony prior to kickoff of the team's preseason match up against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Voted on by teammates, the Ed Block Courage Award honors NFL players who exemplify commitments to the principals of sportsmanship and courage.

The award is traditionally presented to a player who has overcome unconventional odds due to injury or other circumstances. Prescott's teammates selected him for the award due to the strength and perseverance he demonstrated throughout his recovery from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle suffered against the New York Giants on Oct. 11, 2020.

"Dak Prescott exemplifies all of the characteristics of the Ed Block Courage Award," said Jim Maurer, Cowboys head athletic trainer. "His drive and determination were evident to all those around him as he overcame the ankle injury early in the 2020 season. He was a near unanimous decision by his teammates. Ed Block strived to help others and especially children in need. Dak also carries this same spirit off the field as he helps those less fortunate and in need."

Prescott underwent surgery on the ankle the same day the injury was sustained, as well as a subsequent surgery a few months later. He would spend the entire offseason rehabbing. Prescott returned for the 2021 season opener and was not limited by the ankle through the entire season, finishing with a franchise-record 27 passing touchdowns and leading a Dallas offense that ranked first in the NFL in yards and points in 2021.

"I am humbled that my teammates selected me for this award," Prescott said. "I learned a lot about myself during the rehab process. As someone who normally is all go-go-go, I learned patience and learned how important it was to trust the process. I set small goals for myself, and those aspirations created inspiration and motivation. I am thankful to have gone through this injury, because I think that I am not only a better man but a better player as well."

Joining Prescott on field for the ceremony will be members of the Dallas Cowboys athletic training staff, as well as youth from Happy Hill Farm Academy and Home. A long-time community partner of the Dallas Cowboys, Happy Hill Farm houses the team's Courage House on its campus in Granbury, Texas. The Courage House is part of a national network of homes for at-risk youth associated with the NFL in partnership with the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation.

Prescott, along with 31 other NFL award recipients, were honored in April as part of the 44th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards hosted both virtually and in-person in Baltimore, Md. The Ed Block Courage Award Foundation is founded in honor of and named after Ed Block – the Head Athletic Trainer of the Baltimore Colts from 1954-1977. The foundation's mission is to support the well-being of abused, neglected and at-risk children throughout the Courage House National Support Network for Kids, with a vision to break the cycle of abuse and neglect and lay a foundation for generations of safe and nurturing families.