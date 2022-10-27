Dak Not Worried About Style Points: 'I Want To Win' 

Prescott's comments are what you would want to hear from any player of his stature, and one you absolutely want to hear from your franchise quarterback. But the limited number of pass attempts in Week 7 was not a byproduct of Prescott coming off the thumb injury.

"I don't think necessarily the hand, or any injury or lack of time had any effect [on] that," Prescott said. "And mostly you want to run the ball. When you run the ball that opens up the pass game, so we've got to establish that."

Speaking of the running game, with Ezekiel Elliott's status still in the air for Sunday's game against the Bears with a knee sprain, Prescott was more than complimentary of his faith and confidence in Tony Pollard - should he get the bulk of the carries.

"My confidence in Tony is through the roof," Prescott said. "And you just look at what he's done in his carries, anytime his number is called he's the guy that's going to step up and be his best. He's a hell of a player, obviously, out of the backfield. Whether it's running the ball, whether it's catching or lining up at receiver."

After going through a full week of practice last week and making his return against the Lions, Prescott said that he is "definitely more comfortable" thanks to having more reps to prepare. Though he doesn't care how the Cowboys win, even if it means having fewer pass attempts, the high standard he holds himself to still remains.