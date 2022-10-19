Dak Prescott Medically Cleared For Full Practice

Similar to Week 4 after the Cowboys' Monday night road game against the New York Giants, McCarthy has scheduled a lighter practice for Wednesday coming off their long road trip to Philadelphia this past Sunday night. The Eagles snapped the Cowboys' four-game win streak with a 26-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

With full clearance to practice, Prescott on Thursday is set to participate in his first padded practice since undergoing surgery Sept. 12 to repair a fracture in his right (throwing) thumb. Backup Cooper Rush has started the past five games, helping the Cowboys improve to a 4-2 start.

What does McCarthy need to see this week in practice to determine that Prescott is physically ready to start this Sunday against Detroit?