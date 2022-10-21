Dak Prescott Not Listed On IR; Expected To Start

Dak practiced all week and even told reporters Thursday that he expected to start this Sunday. Head coach Mike McCarthy never confirmed Dak would start, although he hinted that would be the case.

Prescott had surgery on his fractured right thumb just two days after suffering the injury on Sept. 11 against the Bucs. Dak had one of his worst performances of his career that night, failing to lead the offense into the end zone. He completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards with an interception, resulting in a 47.2 quarterback rating, the third-lowest of his career and the worst since the 2017 season.

Since his injury, the Cowboys went 4-1 with Cooper Rush starting, with their only loss occurring last Sunday night in Philly.

But Dak's return should open up the offense even more. The Cowboys have yet to score more than two offensive touchdowns in a game this season, even throughout the four-game winning streak.