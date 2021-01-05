Dak Prescott's Injury Recovery "On Course"

After Prescott's successful surgery in October, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones estimated that the two-time Pro Bowler will be able to return to on-field work sometime during the team's voluntary spring offseason program.

Before his Week 5 injury, Prescott was playing on the one-year, $31.4 million guaranteed franchise tag. This year's tag for quarterbacks is estimated to be in the $38 million range, but the Cowboys have repeatedly stated their intention to resume negotiations this offseason and work toward a long-term deal.

Monday, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told 105.3 the Fan that "this is Dak's football team. We're obviously very committed to getting Dak signed."

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones echoed those comments Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

"I don't know how you could have any more leverage," Jones said of Prescott. "His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability in my mind to win games. He's talented. He certainly has experience. And so he has all the things, as substantiated by what we've offered Dak. You wouldn't be offering Dak what's been offered him in the past had you not thought he was very special.

"The issue is how do you come together, and that's no stranger to me. I've been doing it all my life. I got here putting things together. And we've got to put it together."

Contract length has been a sticking point in past negotiations: Prescott preferring a shorter contract, the Cowboys preferring a longer agreement. A deal wasn't reached by July 15 last year, so

Prescott entered the season on the franchise tag.

Jones referenced salary cap flexibility as a general reason for having longer-term contracts, citing the ability to plan ahead for filling out the rest of the roster. Cap restraints are expected to be a challenge for all 32 teams this offseason due to revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.