#DALvsNYG

Stephen Jones: "This Is Dak's Football Team"

Jan 04, 2021 at 02:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Stephen-Jones-“This-Is-Dak’s-Football-Team”-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys begin the offseason with many roster questions yet to be answered amid an uncertain NFL financial landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One goal remains the same: reaching a long-term deal with Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys and Prescott could not negotiate during the season because both sides did not come to an agreement before the July 15, 2020 franchise tag deadline. But Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones reiterated Monday that a new deal for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is "certainly right there at the top" of the club's offseason priorities.

Prescott missed the final 11 games following surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, a season-ending injury suffered in Week 5 against the Giants. All indications from the team are that Prescott will make a full recovery and point toward a return to on-field activities during the spring offseason program.

Veteran backup Andy Dalton played well during Prescott's time on Reserve/Injured, but there's no question Prescott will lead the huddle when healthy.

"We have nothing but the greatest respect for Andy and what he did for this football team this year," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "He certainly stepped into a difficult situation. … Andy stepped in and I thought did a great job.

"But at the end of the day, and Andy knows, this is Dak's football team. We're obviously very committed to getting Dak signed. We'd love to have Andy back, but he also understands what the situation here that it is Dak Prescott's football team."

If a new deal isn't reached by early March -- the tentatively scheduled end of this year's franchise tag window -- the Cowboys might have to franchise Prescott to extend the negotiating period into July, just like last year.

That would merely be a placeholder for the club's long-term goal.

Jones referenced the club's offseason to-do list, and it's complicated by the pandemic. League-wide revenue losses due to lack of stadium attendance are likely to lead to a flat or lower salary cap figure than last year for teams.

"One of the things that we're going to have to really see where we are, and it will affect everybody, all 32 (teams), and it will affect our team, is what the consequences of the virus have had on our cap situation going forward and where is that salary cap going to be and what kind of cap are we going to manage into," Jones said.

"So all those things will play a role into players that we keep that are under contract, where we can sign -- obviously Dak being at the top of that list -- and then going from there."

That makes this year's NFL Draft critical to infusing the roster with new talent on cap-friendly contracts. Before April's draft, the Cowboys will have tough decisions to make in free agency in March.

Lots of questions to answer. But Jones said the Cowboys remain convinced Prescott is the man to lead them to consistent championship contention.

"That's why we'll continue to work hard so hard to get him signed long term and get him back at the wheel in terms of it being his team and moving forward," Jones said.

Related Content

news

Reflecting On A "Uniquely Challenging Season"

As he goes through the wrap up process for this unprecedented season, Mike McCarthy reflected on some of the challenges and disappointments that faced the Cowboys in 2020.
news

Further Review: Tough Ending To Tougher Season

Before we take a deeper dive into the offseason, let's take one final look at the Cowboys' regular season finale and the disappointing loss to the Giants.
news

Tank On Nolan's Scheme, A Promise for 2021

DeMarcus Lawrence reflects on the "tough battles" the team endured throughout the 2020 season but promises there will be positive changes next year.
news

Spagnola: This Loss Just 2020 In A Nutshell

Cowboys loss to the Giants was indeed the whole 2020 season in a nutshell.
news

Washington Win Finalizes Opponents, Draft Order

It wasn't pretty. In fact, it was one of the ugliest games of the 2020 NFL season, but the Washington Football Team escaped Philadelphia with a 20-14 win on Sunday night, clinching the NFC East in the process.
news

Eatman: The Bottom Line Was The Bottom Line

Sunday's finale should give us a clear look at what problem the Cowboys need to fix in 2021.
news

Scout's Take: Red Zone, Jaylon Dilemma & More

Football analyst Bucky Brooks give his 10 points from Sunday's game, including what to do with LB Jaylon Smith.
news

Tough Loss A Microcosm For A Trying 2020 Season

There are plenty of ways to explain that microcosm – from Andy Dalton battling a hand injury, to questionable coaching decisions, to key drops and defensive miscues.
news

Andy Dalton Will See What Future Holds

Set to be a free agent again this spring, Andy Dalton will weigh his options but has enjoyed this season with the Cowboys.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Passing On Two-Point Attempt

Plays that might get forgotten include the decision not to try a two-point conversion in the third quarter.
news

Why Mike McCarthy Didn't Challenge Giants Catch

It wasn't quite the Dez Catch, but Sunday's reception-in-question did factor into the Cowboys' season-ending 23-19 loss to the Giants at the Meadowlands.

Advertising