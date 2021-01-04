Tank On Nolan's Scheme, A Promise for 2021

That being said, Lawrence hinted that the speculation over the players struggling under first year Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's schemes were at least partially founded in reality. He also implied those struggles were the result of so much playing time by inexperienced players.

"We went through some tough battles at the beginning of the season," Lawrence said of the defense's rocky start under Nolan. "Not me personally with Coach, but I'm just saying, in general, as a defense we went through tough battles. When you're playing with young guys on defense you have to take into consideration that some things that are easy for me won't be easy for the next person."

According to Lawrence, Nolan reacted to the struggles by adjusting his schemes until they saw more positive results.

"I respect Mike as a man because he looked himself in the mirror and he changed some things to make us play faster and helped us play better. I mean, it was later in the season, but we started to see improvements, and I think it really shined a light on the type of players we are."

Lawrence stressed that Nolan's system isn't "complicated," and that sometimes players' reactions to what happened on the field need to be better and that they're able to understand their assignments even as the slightly unexpected happens. The former Pro-Bowler didn't throw any players under the bus or even seem frustrated with his teammates but said that the defense as a whole needed to bring "more consistency" into the 2021 season and that every player needed to "understand the culture around you."

If all that simply comes down to growing pains for young players or a lack of urgency from the team in general, Lawrence promised the defense would come ready for higher expectations next season.