Further Review: Tough Ending To Tougher Season

Don't Forget ...While there was plenty of football to be played, the fact the Cowboys opted against going for 2 points midway through the third quarter could be questioned, especially how the game unfolded. The Cowboys were down 20-9 and scored on an Ezekiel Elliott 1-yard run to pull within five. Had it been later in the game, Mike McCarthy would've gone for two to cut the lead to three. Instead, he kicked the extra point and the score remained 20-16. Both teams managed one more field goal so with the Cowboys driving at the end of the game, they had to score a touchdown. With a successful two-point conversion, the case could be made that only a game-tying field goal would've been needed.