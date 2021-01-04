#DALvsNYG

Further Review: Tough Ending To Tougher Season

Jan 04, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The season has come to an end as the Cowboys wrapped up the regular season with a disappointing 23-19 loss to the Giants.

While the win didn't seem to matter in the NFC East standings considering Washington won later that evening to finish first in the division, the Cowboys loss was a microcosm of the entire season. Poor start, second-half rally but it was too late to get over the hump.

Before all of the focus shifts the offseason, let's recap how things went for the Cowboys Sunday against the Giants.

Before we take a deeper dive into the offseason, let's take one final look at the Cowboys' regular season finale and the disappointing loss to the Giants.

Player of the Game: The Giants' defensive end Leonard Williams was a problem the entire game for the Cowboys, especially at the end when he made a critical sack on Andy Dalton. The Cowboys left Williams unblocked and the 10-yard loss put them in a bad spot to try and get the go-ahead score, eventually leading to an interception.
Nemesis: On the offensive side of the ball, Sterling Shepard caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown an also scored a rushing touchdown on the Giants' opening drive.
Unsung Hero: Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson has been a bright spot all season long and he finished the season with one of his better games. He not only picked off a pass in the third quarter that led to a touchdown, but had a critical sack in the fourth quarter as well.
Turning Point: The Cowboys had first-and-goal inside of two minutes, trailing 20-16. The Giants had already called a timeout, predicting a possible Dallas score and wanting enough time to counter. But on first down, Leonard Williams sacked Dalton with a 10-yard loss. On second down, CeeDee Lamb dropped an open pass over the middle and the Cowboys turned the ball over on third down.
*Don't Forget ... *While there was plenty of football to be played, the fact the Cowboys opted against going for 2 points midway through the third quarter could be questioned, especially how the game unfolded. The Cowboys were down 20-9 and scored on an Ezekiel Elliott 1-yard run to pull within five. Had it been later in the game, Mike McCarthy would've gone for two to cut the lead to three. Instead, he kicked the extra point and the score remained 20-16. Both teams managed one more field goal so with the Cowboys driving at the end of the game, they had to score a touchdown. With a successful two-point conversion, the case could be made that only a game-tying field goal would've been needed.
Need More From ... The offensive line has struggled all year, mainly because of the plethora of injuries to the tackle position. It was a problem again on Sunday as the entire O-line had issues blocking the Giants' front. Things should get better in 2021 with the expected return of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins.
Stat of the Game: The Cowboys have had their problems in the red zone all year and it didn't' change on Sunday. The team converted just one of four attempts into a touchdown. The final attempt netted in no points as an interception ended the chances to win.
Remember Me: The Giants have a handful of coaches on their staff who had been with the Cowboys, but none more notable than offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. The Giants entered the game scoring 26 points in the previous three weeks. But they had 23 against the Cowboys, just enough for the win.
Milestone: Dalton Schultz became the fourth tight end in Cowboys history to finish a season with over 60 receptions. He had seven on Sunday, giving him 63 for the season. Don't forget that Schultz entered the season with just 13 receptions and was expected to play behind Blake Jarwin and Blake Bell. Instead, Schultz had one of the more productive seasons by a Cowboys tight end.
