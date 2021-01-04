Further Review: Tough Ending To Tougher Season

The season has come to an end as the Cowboys wrapped up the regular season with a disappointing 23-19 loss to the Giants.
While the win didn't seem to matter in the NFC East standings considering Washington won later that evening to finish first in the division, the Cowboys loss was a microcosm of the entire season. Poor start, second-half rally but it was too late to get over the hump.
Before all of the focus shifts the offseason, let's recap how things went for the Cowboys Sunday against the Giants.
