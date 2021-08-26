Dak Ready To "Rock & Roll" With No Limitations

"Having him out there in 11-on-11 is huge," Moore said. "It's great for him and it's great for the morale of everyone on our team – I think especially for our offense. I thought he looked great, and we're fired up."

The Cowboys have stuck to their guns throughout this injury, insisting that Prescott would be able to return to action after resting the shoulder. Given Prescott's importance to the team – not to mention his return from last year's ankle injury – there has been plenty of speculation that it might not be so simple.

For all the outside hang-wringing, the drama never seemed to permeate inside the building. Moore said he didn't even feel particularly relived by Prescott's practice on Wednesday because it had been the culmination of a two-week process with Director of Rehabilitation Britt Brown and the rest of the Cowboys' training staff.

"He's done steps along the way – threw routes on air, threw in different periods with Britt and all those guys," Moore said. "So once he's released, we're playing ball. I think we're all at that point where we're ready to rock and roll."

The Cowboys do still have the benefit of time, however. With Prescott not participating Sunday against Jacksonville, Moore and the rest of the coaching staff have plenty of other things to see too – including the ongoing backup quarterback battle. From there, the team has an added week built into the schedule to acclimate after roster cuts.

From there, Sept. 9's NFL opener in Tampa Bay is clearly visible. And from the sounds of it, Prescott will be quite ready for it.