Dak's Injury On A 'More Conservative' Timeline

"After research and looking at it, we just don't want this to turn into something big," McCarthy said Tuesday. "He's doing everything that he possibly can. But we're just being a little more conservative with the rehab.

"If it were in-season, I think it would be a different outlook. But because of where we are, having the extra week (of preseason), we just want to make sure this doesn't turn into something bigger."

Prescott said last week that the injury likely would not have sidelined him if it were a game situation.

"I doubt it," Prescott said. "I know we're early. It's early in training camp. I'm obviously trying to get to the season and get to the season healthy. That was the main reason … I doubt in a game that (an absence) happens."

Backup Garrett Gilbert has taken the first-team quarterback reps the last four practices, followed by Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci. All three are expected to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio.