#DALvsJAX

Dak: Throwing Picks "Just Can't Happen Anymore"

Dec 15, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Dak--Throwing-Picks-“Just-Can’t-Happen-Anymore-hero

FRISCO, Texas - No quarterback, at any point in time, at any level of football from the pee-wee ranks all the way to the professional level, has ever liked throwing interceptions. Just say it out loud. It doesn't make sense and it wouldn't under any logical context.

But in case that wasn't already understood, Dak Prescott took the liberty of making that clear himself on Thursday. With the Cowboys' franchise quarterback in the midst of a rocky and uncharacteristic stretch of nine interceptions in eight games this season, maybe it just needed to be said… Out loud.

"I don't like throwing interceptions," Prescott said. "That's what bothers me. It has nothing to do with what other people say or how other people feel. It's something that I've never enjoyed, never liked, never had that accepted as a standard for myself."

Prescott has been fairly open this season about his willingness to be more aggressive in the passing game this season and hasn't shied away from the trust and faith he's put into his receivers. It's also easy to forget he did miss the five games early in the season with a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

Whether his unusual interception habit is attributed to the time he missed earlier in the season and this stretch is a byproduct of getting on the same page with receivers, or just a more aggressive approach, Prescott acknowledged there is nuance to his interception total and that he focuses on them individually rather than the number itself.

For example, both Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have had a few instances, at least in the early portion of the former's return, where they were crossed up or there was miscommunication on who was supposed to be where and thus leading to an interception. But each time the two have gotten together to sort through it and move forward.

After going their separate ways to each watch the play and get an idea what went wrong, they'll then both reconvene to see if they draw the same conclusion or if there is more to it. "At first, I'll go talk with my position coach [Robert Prince] to give me a couple of points," Lamb said. "And then that's when I'll go [talk about it with Prescott.] He'll either come to me or I'll go to him and just be like 'What do you see there? Or what do you think I'm supposed to do on that?'"

"Anything can literally be better and prevent that from happening again."

One other thing to consider too - interceptions are frankly just dumb luck sometimes. Quarterbacks throw them constantly, even the best of them when looking at players like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, etc. And while it's not really an excuse for Prescott, it is also just a reality of the position.

"Obviously you don't want to throw a pick every game," he said. "And at times it feels like that. You go back and you look at them individually, a lot of them as I said are misfortunes and just tip balls go up in the air. You watch around the league and some of those plays are happening and some are being intercepted. Some are not being caught, but that's just part of the game."

What's really weird about the trend that Prescott has been on this season is that almost all of his interceptions have exclusively come in the first half of games and especially towards the end of the half. He had not thrown one in the second half of a game this season until Sunday against the Texans.

Given that it came at a less than opportune time in the game with under three minutes to go and the Cowboys buried inside their own 5-yard line, Prescott who isn't known for letting his emotions get the best of him, admitted he was close to doing so against the Texans.

"This past game [I] was very close," he said with a laugh. "Maybe the helmet got tossed but just very close and slow to the ground… I don't like to always show when I'm frustrated. It was close. But at the same time I'm a very optimistic person."

Optimistic as much as the day is long. Absolutely. Working to cut down on the interceptions and take better care of the football? You bet.  How about being less aggressive and changing his approach? Yeah, Prescott probably isn't doing that.

"I've just got to dial that in a little bit [and] heighten that focus," he said. "But as far as the decision making and all that, it's tough because I'm not going to change that. I'm going to continue to stay aggressive… I've just got to stop throwing interceptions. Whether they're picked, deflected, whatever. It just can't happen anymore."

Related Content

news

5 Bucks: Clean-Up Needed at QB; Who Plays RT?

This week's handful of points from Bucky Brooks include the Cowboys' slow starts, what Dak needs to do to clean up his game and how Jason Peters will hold up.

news

Lamb, Hilton Using Buddy System to Grow Quickly

T.Y. Hilton doesn't simply provide another weapon for Dak Prescott, but also adds invaluable mentoring to the current stable of Cowboys WRs, but he's learning from them as well

news

Updates: Hilton, Tyron Aiming to Play vs. Jaguars

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Science Lab: Ugly Wins Are Invaluable to Cowboys

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.

news

Cowboys-Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Having escaped a scare at the hands of the Texans, the Cowboys hope their lessons learned help them in their battle with against the much more dangerous Jaguars.

news

OBJ to Cowboys "Could Break" Sooner Than Later

The OBJ speculation is picking up steam again after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday to "stand by" regarding Beckham signing with the team "sooner than later."

news

Mick Shots: A Fresh, Fast, Fit At Wide Receiver

The questions seem to rage: Why him? Why now? No brainer for the Cowboys to acquire the 10-year veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday.

news

Cowboys Claim Former 2nd-Round Pick

It's all hands on-deck for the Cowboys as they try to guarantee there is no falloff at the cornerback position, adding another former top pick to the depth chart.

news

Fowler Flourishing Upon Return to Jacksonville

Dante Fowler has already returned to Jacksonville to face his former team once before, but this time around brings bigger goals and bigger expectations that span beyond just this Sunday's game.

news

Hilton to 'Make Plays' for Cowboys, Inviting to OBJ

T.Y. Hilton is feeling refreshed physically and ready to make any impact the Cowboys need, while also being open to adding OBJ and anyone else who could 'help the team win'

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Jaguars

The AFC South parade continues this week for the Cowboys when they head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. Get all of the storylines and news you need for both squads in this week's Big Picture.

Advertising