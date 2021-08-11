Dak To Get Another MRI; Still Eyeing Sept. 9 Game

Prescott said he's on a pitch-count for now and he's not even throwing at full strength, which is by design.

"Once i get back in the team setting, I'm not going to think about my arm," Prescott said. "It's about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there. Every throw I made. When they tell you stop, you don't want to hear it, but you (stop)."

He added the main goal is to "not let it linger" and resting the injury and being smart about his throws is the best way to accomplish that.

While Prescott said he wouldn't mind playing in the preseason, probably the Aug. 21 game vs. Houston at AT&T Stadium, that's not his top priority as he continues to focus on playing the Week 1 game in Tampa Bay.