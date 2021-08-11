Training Camp | 2021

Dak To Get Another MRI; Still Eyeing Sept. 9 Game

Aug 11, 2021 at 06:30 PM
Nick Eatman

OXNARD, Calif. – It's not a setback. And it's not a reason to worry.  

But when the Cowboys break training camp in Oxnard and return home this weekend, quarterback Dak Prescott is planning on getting another MRI to check out his right shoulder strain.

Prescott told the media on Wednesday that he's making good progress with the injury that has kept him out of practice for more than a week.

Not only has there not been a setback in his rehab, but Prescott resumed some light throwing earlier this week. He was able to throw with Amari Cooper on Tuesday as both players work back from injury.

Prescott said he's on a pitch-count for now and he's not even throwing at full strength, which is by design.

"Once i get back in the team setting, I'm not going to think about my arm," Prescott said. "It's about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there. Every throw I made. When they tell you stop, you don't want to hear it, but you (stop)."

He added the main goal is to "not let it linger" and resting the injury and being smart about his throws is the best way to accomplish that.

While Prescott said he wouldn't mind playing in the preseason, probably the Aug. 21 game vs. Houston at AT&T Stadium, that's not his top priority as he continues to focus on playing the Week 1 game in Tampa Bay.

"Once Sept. 9 comes, I'll move forward and won't think about this again."

