Dak Trying To Lead "The Best Offense In The NFL"

"Stats; scoring; whatever; we want to be the best offense in the NFL," Prescott said.

The one healthy aspect of the team in 2020 was the team's wide receivers. The Cowboys arguably have the best receiver trio in the league, but without Prescott throwing to them and a healthy offensive line to give them time to run their routes, there was a ceiling to the impact they could make. Now, that ceiling has been removed. Prescott made clear, though, that Elliott would help unlock the offense's potential and help the defense get rest.

"We can definitely be explosive in the passing game. This passing game can be limitless, but we have to be balanced. The pass game and the run game. It's about playing complementary football."

Prescott's contract situation and ankle injury were huge question marks six months ago. Neither are holding him back now. The new big question is much more interesting: Will defenses be able to keep up?