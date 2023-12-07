#PHIvsDAL

Presented by

Dak wants to 'gift a big W' to McCarthy vs. Eagles 

Dec 07, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak-wants-to-‘gift-a-big-W’-to-McCarthy-vs.-Eagles-hero

FRISCO, TX — Another week, another round of adversity the Dallas Cowboys will need to overcome in order to land on the correct side of the win-loss column, and the stakes are as high for their looming rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles as they could possibly be at this point of the season — Mike McCarthy working his way back from an emergency appendectomy.

Prior to McCarthy going under the knife on Wednesday, the Cowboys' head coach voice his excitement for the stretch of football to come, describing it as "playoff caliber without the playoff consequences", intimating how Dallas can use their remaining gauntlet as a sharpening tool.

"This is when the real football begins," said quarterback Dak Prescott on Thursday, mirroring McCarthy's view on the challenge to come. "That's why, a couple weeks ago, I said I haven't done anything. This team hasn't done anything, in a sense."

That's both true and also not entirely, because they've gone from a humiliation in Week 5 to being the No. 1 offense in the NFL, Prescott being a frontrunner for MVP honors, DaRon Bland making history, so forth and so on, en route to a four-game win streak and a 9-3 record.

And because they've handled business as of late, winners of six of their last seven, they're within striking distance for the lead in the NFC East and a possible path to the top seed in the NFC.

"These are the moments we've prepared for," said Prescott. "Not that we didn't for these past games, because we need all of these games, but this is the stretch of the season that — when you look at the schedule — you have to be excited about."

They'll have to first avenge themselves against the Eagles, however, a team looking to avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season on the heels of being demoralized and battered by the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Up next comes a visit to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, where Dallas owns a 14-game win streak, and the 15th would give them the lead in the division by virtue of a 4-1 record (Eagles would be 3-1 in the NFC East).

It's a game the Cowboys have to have for several reasons, one of which includes a brutal two-game road trip to come that takes them to the icy confines of Buffalo and then to the humid blanket that is Miami.

"We're getting better and that's the main and important goal, but what's in front of us is everything that we want and want to accomplish, and it starts with this stretch in December leading into January — to take that momentum into the playoffs and go for what the real goal is," said Prescott. "It's just continuously about building and making sure these guys [are] focused, and the details and discipline matter more than ever.

"And the communication has to be at an all-time high. … From both sides of the ball and being complimentary of one another. … It's about understanding that this is when we really have to count on our brotherhood and everything we've built, for these moments ahead of us."

There's no lack of motivation in Dallas this week[end], but it's also fair to believe what McCarthy is battling through while still being available — four days later — for the biggest game of the season thus far will resonate in a major way throughout the coaching staff and locker room.

"We're just glad he's healthy, at the end of the day, but this week has enough motivation and things entailed within — I guarantee you Mike would say the same thing." Prescott explained. "That's why I alluded to him being pissed off probably, but this team — the discipline that we have, the emotional intelligence that we have — we understand he's gotta take care of that. That's part of being a human.

"That's a credit to the way he coaches us when he tells us to take care of the things away from here, so that when we come in we can all focus on the same goal. Everybody understands what this week means."

By all accounts, the Cowboys have had some of their best practices heading into their matchup against the Eagles, and McCarthy has already begun reaching out to Prescott and others to dissect film over the telephone as he recovers from his appendectomy.

It's that level of dedication at each level that gives the Cowboys a great chance at protecting their home field against the latest invasion of birds.

"It'll be a good gift to him," said Prescott. "When we get this one like,' You got that taken care of, and here's your big dub.'"

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: 10 who played with DAL & PHI

There are a handful of players in the history between these two who know both sides of the rivalry, guys who suited up for the Cowboys and Eagles during their NFL careers.
news

Mike McCarthy 'anticipated' to be on sideline vs. Eagles

Just two days following surgery to remove his appendix, head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to be back in the Cowboys facility on Friday and is "anticipated" to coach from the sideline on Sunday.
news

X Factors: Watch out for these guys Sunday night

These 10 players should make a big impact in Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Science Lab: Just win this damn game, Cowboys

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: These winning streaks don't come easy

How hard it is to put together winning streaks (with a new challenge thrown in), a real pro in DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak's incredible stats, Aubrey's incredible leg and more!
news

Micah, Cowboys react to McCarthy's appendicitis

Mike McCarthy was hospitalized with appendicitis this week, requiring immediate surgery as the Cowboys prepare to host the Eagles — his team reacting to the news thereafter.
news

Updates: Hendershot discusses return 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Mike McCarthy hospitalized with appendicitis

Mike McCarthy will have surgery on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, but he is anticipating coaching on Sunday against the Eagles.
news

Nick at Nite: Mapping out potential playoff scenarios

As the calendar turns to December, the Cowboys' playoff picture is starting to shape up, but no game on the entire schedule will determine their fate more than Sunday night's clash with the Eagles.
news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles  

When the Cowboys lost a nailbiter to the Eagles back on Nov. 5, the schedule suggested the Cowboys might win the next four before the rematch. And here we are, the Cowboys are now 9-3 and a chance to pull even with Philly.
news

Power Rankings: A matchup of two Top 5 teams

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
Advertising