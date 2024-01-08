#DALvsWAS

Dallas Cowboys opponents in 2024 revealed

Jan 07, 2024
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule will officially be released in the late spring, but the Cowboys' 14 opponents have been finalized with the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday.

The Cowboys will play nine games at AT&T Stadium next season and eight on the road.

The home opponents include the yearly divisional opponents in the New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles along with NFC opponents New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The AFC opponents that will come to Arlington next season include the AFC No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans.

The Cowboys will play on the road against their annual divisional opponents in the New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles as well as the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

The schedule includes its four-year rotation with the AFC North, as they will look to improve upon going 1-3 against the division in the 2020 season. The Cowboys went 4-0 against the division in Dak Prescott's rookie season in 2016.

It is currently undetermined if the Cowboys will play an international game in 2024, as that will be finalized when the schedule is released in the late spring. To do so, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that the team is not willing to give up a home game to play outside of the states. 

"I'm very reluctant to move a home game from here to there," Jones said about playing internationally. "We have a lot of fans. It fits for a lot of clubs, it doesn't fit for the Cowboys as much. We got the highest attendance in the NFL, of course. When we don't have a game here, it makes a big difference."

Dates and times for all 17 games are expected to be released in May.

