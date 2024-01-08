Dak, McCarthy won't 'lean' on home field advantage

"Very ready," he said. "Coming off of the past years, understanding the team that we have, knowing that coming into this season that we had a team that could compete, and we wanted to put ourselves in this position, and to stay in the moment each and every moment and not look forward to this. But, now, it's upon us, and we've got to take it one game at a time — with the same attitude that we came into this game with; and the same attitude that we've taken in every home approach.

"… Tomorrow's not promised, in that sense. … We've gotta make sure we give everything we can, in each and every moment."

They certainly did in the regular season finale against the Washington Commanders, manhandling their division foe to the tune of 38-10 to control their destiny in the playoffs, and not requiring another loss by the Philadelphia Eagles (one that arrived, nonetheless) to ensure it.

"I mentioned it weeks ago: it's about running our own race and controlling what we can control," said Prescott. "The latter part of the year had that stretch where we didn't handle it the way we would've liked to have handled it — losing a couple of games back-to-back — but getting back home and winning that one, we knew it was important to come back on the road and finish the division.

"… We finished things in our way, to our expectations and to our standards."

As mentioned, the path to the NFC Championship now goes through Dallas [and San Francisco], and it creates a massive advantage for the Cowboys when considering they've won 16 straight in Arlington and are the only team in the NFL to go undefeated at home in 2023.

But while that's a fact of the matter, the Cowboys are taking nothing for granted.

"It's huge — the atmosphere the Cowboys' fans have created these last two years," Prescott said. "I can you this [though]: we can't lean on that. We've got to lean on our preparation. We've got to commit to studying these guys, executing and playing our very best; and playing to our standard."