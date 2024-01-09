Power Rankings: How Cowboys stack in final poll?

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason, which is now among us.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we scanned a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the Cowboys finished up at the end of the regular season, heading into the playoffs.

NFL.com: 1.) Baltimore 2.) San Francisco 3.) Dallas Cowboys - Mike McCarthy's first game against his former team was a nightmare, with three Christian Watson touchdowns burning the Cowboys in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field in Week 10 last season. This one will be at AT&T Stadium, where Dallas has won 16 straight games -- and the Cowboys boat-raced a few of those opponents early. Still, the Packers have played much better on the road down the stretch and won't come into this game intimidated; in fact, it feels like there is more pressure on Dallas' side right now. The Cowboys are the favorites, playing in the place where few visitors win, whereas the Packers were 6-8 a few weeks ago and seemed likely to miss the playoffs. Now we have a terrific QB battle between the rock-steady Dak Prescott and the emerging Jordan Love, who comes in riding high. We assume Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys' passing game will hum. Can this Dallas defense make a signature play on a huge stage? A sliver of McCarthy's legacy might depend on it. –** Eric Edholm**

CBS Sports: 1.) Baltimore 2.) San Francisco 3.) Dallas Cowboys - "As the second seed, they enter the playoffs with a ton of pressure on Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott. Being good in the regular season doesn't matter when it comes to the Cowboys." – Pete Prisco