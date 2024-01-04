Updates: Cowboys release WR Martavis Bryant

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
January 4 Updates
9:41 a.m. – Somewhat lost in the news regarding the return of La'el Collins and Damien Wilson is the release of wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who was among the four players removed from the practice squad on Thursday.
Bryant, a veteran who played 44 games for the Steelers and Raiders from 2014-2018, was out of football for nearly five seasons before a tryout with the Cowboys led to him signing on the practice squad on Nov. 8.
The 6-4 receiver with 17 career touchdowns brought a unique skill set to the practice squad and scout team for nearly two months but the Cowboys never decided to elevate for game day and now appear to be moving on.
Bryant was among two receivers cut on Thursday from the practice squad, along with Tyron Billy-Johnson. They still have Jalen Cropper and now Racey McMath as receivers on the practice squad.
----------------------------------
January 3 Updates
10:50 a.m. — The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list and have moved rookie running back Deuce Vaughn to the injured reserve list in a corresponding move.
Fehoko, who has been on the IR since Nov. 18, saw his 21-day practice window expire on Wednesday and was activated to the 53-man roster as a result. Drafted in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Fehoko has yet to make his NFL debut.
Vaughn, drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, will head to the IR after playing in seven games in his rookie season including rushing for two yards and hauling in one reception for 10 yards on Saturday against the Lions.
----------------------------------
January 1 Updates
4:00 p.m. — It was the failed two-point conversion heard around the world on Saturday, when the Detroit Lions drew an illegal touching penalty with the game on the line that helped award the Dallas Cowboys their 11th win of the season and a chance to clinch the NFC East in Week 18.
It's not unlike what occurred to the Cowboys in Week 9 against the Eagles, when Chuma Edoga was penalized for not declaring as eligible during a late-game stretch wherein Dallas was attempting to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.
It's something the Cowboys have learned from, and what happened in their win over the Lions simply reaffirms their commitment to making sure it never happens to Dallas again.
"Look at our game in Philadelphia," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "... We want to make a big deal about it because of communication … Those are mistakes that are unacceptable. That's the longest substitution you're going to have, going down to the goal line so, yeah, those are things you're always going to emphasize."
----------------------------------
December 30 Updates
11:45 p.m. — In the locker room after the Cowboys' 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions, Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith told reporters that he strained his plantar fascia and that he will have imaging on Sunday to determine the severity. There was confidence in from Smith that it's not a long-term issue, but obviously the playoffs and his availability for those game(s) will take precedence over next week's game against Washington.
Smith limped off the field early in the third quarter after suffering the injury on a deep shot from Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks that fell incomplete. Smith missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury.
----------------------------------
5:45 p.m. — The offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys just got a major piece back against the Detroit Lions. Tyron Smith, listed as questionable with a back injury after having missed the loss in Week 16 to the Miami Dolphins, is active and cleared for Week 17.
This gives the Cowboys their full complement of starting offensive linemen for the seventh time in the last eight games, but their running back corps is down a key player — Rico Dowdle having been ruled out with an ankle issue.
Dowdle joins Johnathan Hankins on the sideline against the Lions, the latter still recovering from a high ankle sprain, but the absence of Dowdle has led to rookie halfback Deuce Vaughn being activated to the gameday roster on Saturday.
Remaining inactives for the Cowboys include Matt Waletzko, Eric Scott, Noah Igbinoghene, Asim Richards and Trey Lance — Lance serving as emergency quarterback.
----------------------------------
11:21 a.m. - The Cowboys added some depth at linebacker for Saturday's game with the Lions, elevating Buddy Johnson from the practice squad.
Johnson (6-2, 240) was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad in October. He's played four games in his career over the last two seasons, with stints in Chicago, San Francisco, Houston and Pittsburgh.
The Cowboys recently waived veteran Rahsaan Evans this week and are thin at the position, which includes Damone Clark, Markquese Bell and Tyrus Wheat, along with Micah Parsons, who has been more of a pass-rusher.
The Cowboys also elevated DT Carl Davis for the third time. He will provide depth in the middle of the defense with Johnathan Hankins missing another game.
----------------------------------