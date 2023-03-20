Free Agency Tracker | 2023

Presented by

Dallas Trade is "Better Late Than Never" For Cooks

Mar 20, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Dallas-Trade-is-“Better-Late-Than-Never”-For-Cooks-hero
Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Last October, the Cowboys were reportedly one of the teams showing some interest in trading for Brandin Cooks, but it never materialized.

In fact, Cooks wasn't traded at all and finished the season in Houston.

Needless to say, Cooks was more than relieved to be at the Cowboys' complex on Monday, 24 hours after the trade was official.

"Better late than never," Cooks said. "I'm extremely excited and blessed for the opportunity to come to a worldly organization like this. I can't wait to get to work with the guys and go out and win some games."

Cooks joins a team in Dallas that has won 12 or more games each of the last two seasons. In his three years in Houston, Cooks only saw the Texans win 11 games total.

Not only recent success, but the mystique of the Cowboys is something Cooks talked about in his first visit to The Star.

"It's just the standard. You hear about the Dallas Cowboys in every household in the world," Cooks said. "To be able to put that star in your helmet is definitely a privilege and I just want to be part of something. Great group of guys from afar with a great quarterback like Dak leading the way."

Cooks is one of two players (Brandon Marshall) in NFL history with 1,000-yard receiving seasons with four different teams. With that, he's played with future Hall of Famers such as Drew Brees and Tom Brady, along with Jared Goff and Deshaun Watson. He said Dak reached out to him on Sunday after hearing about the trade.

"I've met him before a handful of times and talked to him," Cooks said. "He reached out as soon as he heard the news and I told him I can't wait to get to work."

Speaking of the "work," Cooks is no stranger to switching teams, having played with the Saints, Patriots, Rams and Texans over his career. He said the biggest part of making the adjustment happens around this time, when he first meets the coaches, players and strength staff.

"I would say the biggest thing is the offseason – being able to get to know your coaches and teammates," Cooks said. "Just coming in and show them how you're going to work and what you're about."

Known for his speed, Cooks said his fastest official time was 4.33 at the combine. But even though that was in 2014, he was adamant that he hasn't lost a step.

"There's no doubt," Cooks said. "I'll do it again, to this day."

Related Content

news

Schultz Expected To Sign 1-Year Deal With Texans

Dalton Schultz played last season on the franchise tag, catching 57 passes, but had three TD receptions in the playoffs.

news

Long Snapper McQuaide Signing With Detroit

The Cowboys have lost three key members of the special teams so far in free agency.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

Cooper Rush to Return; Signs 2-Year Deal

Rush went 4-1 as a starter last season in the five games without Dak Prescott and has a 84.9 career QB rating.

news

Cowboys, Goodwin Agree to Terms on 1-Year Deal

C.J. Goodwin is returning to the Cowboys in 2023, halting an exodus of key special teams players who found new NFL homes during the first week of free agency.

news

Donovan Wilson 'Excited" to Remain With Cowboys

Donovan Wilson is staying in Dallas for the next three seasons to continue what he started with the organization that gave him a chance in 2019, and he couldn't be more excited.

news

FA Recap: Cowboys Add 3; Lose 2 On Wild Tuesday

Who says free agency starts on Wednesday? The Cowboys were busy on Tuesday, re-signing two key defensive starters and then trading for another proven vet.

news

Vander Esch Returns to Cowboys on 2-Year Deal

LVE officially signed a two-year deal through the 2024 season, his second extension in as many seasons, following a one-year deal signed in 2022.

news

Donovan Wilson Staying in Dallas on 3-Year Deal

Donovan Wilson and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a new deal that will keep the veteran safety in Dallas and taking a huge step toward keeping the defensive band together

news

FA Recap: McGovern to Bills, Cap Space & More

Free agency doesn't officially start until Wednesday, but there was plenty of NFL news on Monday, including the expected loss of guard Connor McGovern. Find out what the Cowboys did do and what's next as we recap Monday in free agency.

news

Identifying the Cowboys 2023 Free Agents

There is no shortage of talent heading into NFL free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys will do their best to try and keep several of their own players from heading out of town

Advertising