Dallas Trade is "Better Late Than Never" For Cooks

"Better late than never," Cooks said. "I'm extremely excited and blessed for the opportunity to come to a worldly organization like this. I can't wait to get to work with the guys and go out and win some games."

Cooks joins a team in Dallas that has won 12 or more games each of the last two seasons. In his three years in Houston, Cooks only saw the Texans win 11 games total.

Not only recent success, but the mystique of the Cowboys is something Cooks talked about in his first visit to The Star.

"It's just the standard. You hear about the Dallas Cowboys in every household in the world," Cooks said. "To be able to put that star in your helmet is definitely a privilege and I just want to be part of something. Great group of guys from afar with a great quarterback like Dak leading the way."

Cooks is one of two players (Brandon Marshall) in NFL history with 1,000-yard receiving seasons with four different teams. With that, he's played with future Hall of Famers such as Drew Brees and Tom Brady, along with Jared Goff and Deshaun Watson. He said Dak reached out to him on Sunday after hearing about the trade.

"I've met him before a handful of times and talked to him," Cooks said. "He reached out as soon as he heard the news and I told him I can't wait to get to work."

Speaking of the "work," Cooks is no stranger to switching teams, having played with the Saints, Patriots, Rams and Texans over his career. He said the biggest part of making the adjustment happens around this time, when he first meets the coaches, players and strength staff.

"I would say the biggest thing is the offseason – being able to get to know your coaches and teammates," Cooks said. "Just coming in and show them how you're going to work and what you're about."

Known for his speed, Cooks said his fastest official time was 4.33 at the combine. But even though that was in 2014, he was adamant that he hasn't lost a step.