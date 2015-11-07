DallasCowboys.com Writers Share Gut Feelings For Cowboys-Eagles Matchup

The Cowboys are desperately trying to end this five-game losing skid and welcome the last team they've defeated to AT&T Stadium.

In Week 2, the Cowboys defeated the Eagles 20-10, playing the first half with Tony Romo, who was knocked out with a broken collarbone.

The Cowboys are 2-1 in the NFC East and a season sweep over the Eagles could potentially help in a tiebreaker situation.

Here are the first gut feelings for staff writers Rob Phillips, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Bryan Broaddus.

David Helman:At this point, my attitude about the Cowboys is as simple as "prove it." There's enough evidence for me to think the Cowboys can beat the Eagles, but I need to see it to believe it. Philadelphia doesn't have the best run defense in the NFL, but I think they'll be capable of slowing down Dallas -- similar to what they did in Week 2. That's going to put all the pressure in Matt Cassel to come through, and I just don't have a lot of confidence after the last two weeks. I think the Cowboys defense is good enough to limit Sam Bradford and the Eagles running backs, and they'll even generate another turnover or two. But I don't trust Cassel and Co. to capitalize. Dez Bryant will score his first touchdown of 2015, but it won't be enough, given the struggles of the running game. Eagles win a close one -- something like 27-20.

Bryan Broaddus: During the week I went back and forth of how I thought this game would play out. Both teams are evenly matched and the way the quarterbacks have played for both teams in my opinion it is a wash as well. Both defenses will put pressure on these offenses to make plays and there is lucky some ugly football that will be played. I can see this as a tight game throughout with Dallas grabbing a late lead and much like Seattle last week were able to hold on - this Dallas defense gets one final stop and win the game 24-23.

Nick Eatman: I think I've picked the Cowboys to win four times in this five-game losing streak. So maybe I should learn my lesson. Then again, I watched this team beat Philly pretty handily in Week 2 and that was with Romo for a half, without Dez, McClain and Hardy. So that being said, I'm just not going to pick the Cowboys to win, but I will pick the Eagles to lose. Confusing? Well, sorry, but this season has been nothing but confusing. When I watch this current team, even without Romo, I don't see one of the worst teams in the NFL that should be losing five or six games in a row. But that's reality. They've lost five and aren't favored to win this sixth game. But the Eagles still have Sam Bradford. And I said it before the game in Week 2, I can't pick his team to win any games and so I'm going to stick with that. The Cowboys find a way to get some stops on defense. Cole Beasley becomes a factor in the offense again and Christine Michael has the best game as a Cowboy. So, I say the Cowboys wi… no, the Eagles lose this one, 23-9.