#DALvsMIN

Dalton Describes Bout With Concussion, COVID-19

Nov 19, 2020 at 04:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Andy-Dalton-Details-Bout-With-Concussion,-COVID-19-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – "A crazy three weeks."

That's how Andy Dalton described his recent bout with a concussion and then COVID-19 – a challenging stretch not just for himself but his family, too.

Needless to say, the Cowboys' veteran quarterback is excited to be medically cleared and back on the field. He has practiced fully both days this week in preparation for Sunday's road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"It was a crazy three weeks for me, but I'm glad to be on the other side of it," he said. "I'm glad to be back with everybody and through those three weeks."

Dalton, the expected fill-in starter for Dak Prescott (Reserve/Injured; ankle) when healthy, suffered a concussion Oct. 25 on a dangerous helmet-to-helmet hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton did not play the following week at Philadelphia but was feeling much better within a few days. He had hoped to be cleared for the Cowboys' next game Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh.

Then the virus hit.

The 33-year-old isn't sure how he contracted it. He immediately self-quarantined and the Cowboys placed him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 3. The club officially activated him Wednesday.

"It hit me hard the first day that I had it, and then gradually started feeling better," he said. "By the end of it, I was ready to get out of quarantine and get back up here."

Dalton said he's still regaining his sense of smell and taste. He said his wife and one of their sons also caught the virus a couple of days after he got sick.

Thankfully, everyone is now "healthy and back to normal," he said.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Dalton had a good practice Wednesday, his first actual practice work in over three weeks. Prior to the concussion, Dalton had made four game appearances, including two starts against Arizona and Washington, with 452 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

"I thought he was decisive and threw the ball very well (Wednesday)," McCarthy said before Thursday's practice. "That's the biggest thing. As long as the ball is coming out on time and so forth, I thought he was in rhythm. Andy has excellent command, obviously, of the whole operation."

Dalton was supportive of backups Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert in their spot starts against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, respectively. While in quarantine he communicated with Gilbert through text messages.

Now Dalton can focus on an opponent again. Minnesota (4-5) has won three straight games behind NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook and a solid defense under Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Dalton and Zimmer were with the Bengals organization for three years together previously (2011-13).

Finally, it's back to football after those crazy three weeks.

"It was a little frustrating. You miss the one game because of the concussion, (my) first time dealing with that, and then the COVID, it's like it all kind of hit at once," Dalton said. "I wish I could have been out there. I wish I could have played in the two games that I missed. But it kind of is what it is.

"It's been a great week of practice so far. I feel good about where I'm at and where we're at as a team and moving forward."

Related Content

news

Behind the Line: Cook Putting Up Emmitt-Like Stats

The Cowboys have had their share of trouble against the run this year. With that, expect the Vikings to offer up a heavy dose of Dalvin Cook, whose stats this year puts him with some elite company.
news

Jaylon Smith Focused on "Extra Work, Extra Detail"

With this week's matchup against the run-heavy Vikings, Jaylon Smith says the alignment has to be on point, and that starts with him.
news

Zeke Details "Across-The-Hall" Coaching Shuffle

One of the new coaching aspects that Mike McCarthy has introduced this year is a crossover session that gives players an opposing viewpoint. Ezekiel Elliott detailed the "across the hall" method.
news

Practice Status Of Randy Gregory & Zack Martin

Head coach Mike McCarthy updates the status of two key Cowboys players Thursday.
news

Writer's Blocks: Finding A New Scapegoat

The analogy I keep using is that I feel like I'm on a treadmill circuit – which is a bit of a problem for me, to put it lightly.
news

Mick Shots: Thanks Goodness For The NFC East

Mickey Spagnola breaks down the Cowboys' good fortune of being in the NFC East. Plus, the team's "Dak-Out" on offense, Zimm's answer and Knight's return.
news

Practice Report: Crawford Back; Diggs To IR; More

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford and quarterback Andy Dalton have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the Cowboys get back to work Wednesday.
news

McCarthy Explains Bubble Plan For Cowboys' Staff

Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that the Cowboys' staff is creating a mini-bubble of sorts as the team continues through the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

5 Bucks: Winning The Division; No Superhero at QB?

Football analyst Bucky Brooks details five main points for the Cowboys, including why Andy Dalton doesn't need to be a superhero, but his teammates do.
news

Jones: Cowboys Stepping Up COVID Protocols

In addition to adhering to the league's COVID-19 prevention protocols, Jones said the Cowboys are "stepping it up" regarding its own precautionary measures moving forward.
news

Reviewing The First Half Struggles On Defense

Asked to review the storylines from the first half of the season, Jerry Jones touched on several of the breakdowns that contributed to the Cowboys' poor start to the year.

Advertising