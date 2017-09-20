Damontre' Moore Readies For Return, Plans To Apply Advice From D-Ware

Moore is now eligible to play on the 53-man roster after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. Last December, while a member of the Seahawks, Moore was arrested on suspicion of DWI and driving with a suspended license.

The Cowboys have been pleased with Moore's approach on and off the field since signing a free-agent deal in March. The team waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott on Tuesday, conceivably creating a roster spot to put Moore back on the 53-man roster.

Moore can add pass rush experience to the Cowboys' defensive end rotation Monday night against the Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has 10 career sacks.

He said he spent the offseason studying the nuances of his position and learning tips from retired Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware and his godbrother, Broncos star Von Miller, at a pass rushing summit Miller organized at Stanford that was attended by current NFL pass rushers such as the Giants' Olivier Vernon, the Seahawks' Cliff Avril and the Falcons' Vic Beasley.