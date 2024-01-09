Dan Quinn, defense 'sharpening the ax' before playoffs

For Dan Quinn, the opportunity to bounce back in the latter weeks of the season has allowed Dallas to right wrongs and build confidence going into the win-or-go-home part of the season, even if he feels like there's more room to grow.

"I think we're making that progress," Quinn said. "We've been talking about sharpening the ax. We'll get tested again. That's why going into the postseason, you have to have all of your s— together."

While the defense expects a strong postseason from themselves – starting this week against the Green Bay Packers – they also know a strong unit awaits on the other side to help pick them up, just as they do for the offense at times as well.

"What gives me hope is, I know what we can do on our side of the ball with the guys we have, but we have 4 and 88," Kearse said, alluding to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, respectively. "That's enough hope for me when they're playing the way they're playing. I believe that's the best quarterback-receiver duo in the league. The numbers say so as well. As long as we do our part on defense, I know those guys will continue to cook."

The opportunity awaits this week for the defensive unit to make its first big postseason impression against the Packers, and it's something that the unit is relishing in early on in the week. Even as the celebration carried into the night sky on the team's ride back to Dallas on Sunday night, the look ahead happened almost simultaneously.