Jerry Jones has no comments on future of McCarthy

Jan 14, 2024 at 09:30 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas — The fresh feeling of the Cowboys' stunning loss to the Packers in the Super Wild Card round of the playoffs was definitely felt by owner and general manager Jerry Jones after the game on Sunday evening, as he could best explain his emotions as "floored" to reporters.

After a third-straight season that saw the Cowboys win 12 games in the regular season and fall drastically short in the playoffs, questions started to mull on social media about the job status of head coach Mike McCarthy. Jones offered no direction to these questions, as he pointed again to the stunning nature of the loss.

"I haven't reflected at all on anything about the coaching or any of that," Jones said. "I'm amazed that we are sitting here without another game this upcoming weekend. I don't have any comments or questions or answers for how and why we didn't do what we wanted tonight."

"What I'm zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were in a position to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe get as far as our dreams might take us. We didn't do it. I don't have any thoughts on the reasons why, or anything to do with the coaching or players."

Jones took the opportunity to apply some blame on himself as well in the postgame availability as a somber feeling took over his earlier feelings pregame of excitement.

"I know where the responsibility starts and ends," he said. "I've got that real clear and I know that. The point is that I'm disappointed for everybody."

In regards to quarterback Dak Prescott, Jones continued to not comment on an impending contract extension talk this offseason.

"I haven't thought about it at all," he said. "Every step of the way today, I was looking for the end of the game for us to go forward and have another game here next week."

Despite regular season success over the course of the last three seasons, the lack of anything substantial in the playoffs holds weight in Jones' eyes. When looking specifically at Sunday's loss, it weighs quite a bit when deciding what happens in the offseason with key characters.

"I give a lot to today," he said. "I'll give a lot to everything we've done. I weigh it a lot of ways."

Advertising