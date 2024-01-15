Jerry Jones has no comments on future of McCarthy

"What I'm zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were in a position to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe get as far as our dreams might take us. We didn't do it. I don't have any thoughts on the reasons why, or anything to do with the coaching or players."

Jones took the opportunity to apply some blame on himself as well in the postgame availability as a somber feeling took over his earlier feelings pregame of excitement.

"I know where the responsibility starts and ends," he said. "I've got that real clear and I know that. The point is that I'm disappointed for everybody."

In regards to quarterback Dak Prescott, Jones continued to not comment on an impending contract extension talk this offseason.

"I haven't thought about it at all," he said. "Every step of the way today, I was looking for the end of the game for us to go forward and have another game here next week."

Despite regular season success over the course of the last three seasons, the lack of anything substantial in the playoffs holds weight in Jones' eyes. When looking specifically at Sunday's loss, it weighs quite a bit when deciding what happens in the offseason with key characters.