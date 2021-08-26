Training Camp | 2021

Dan Quinn "Feeling Fine," Still In COVID Protocol

Aug 26, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says he's "feeling fine now" after entering the NFL's COVID-19 protocol about 90 minutes before kickoff against the Houston Texans last Saturday.

Quinn is still in the protocol but says he has been able to meet virtually with Cowboys players and staff this week. Vaccinated players and staff in COVID-19 protocol, such as Quinn, can return to the team after producing two negative tests 24 hours apart.

"When you get those cleared, that's the policy that's in place. Just waiting for those to happen, and when they do I'll be back and ready to go," he said.

Quinn said he felt "a little off" and experienced chest tightness following his normal pre-game workout at AT&T Stadium last Saturday. As a precaution, he got a COVID-19 test that turned out to be positive. He immediately entered protocol and left the stadium before kickoff.

"The training staff, they were on point, them and the team physician," Quinn said. "I called my wife Stacey who was on her way to the game and I said, 'Hey, pull on up, I'm riding back home with you.' Her response, as you could imagine, was, 'What?'

"I didn't see any of the players or the coaches. I was able to call (head coach) Mike (McCarthy) on the phone. They were about to go on the field for pre-game and I said, 'I'm heading out.'"

Quinn said he was "extremely proud" of the defensive staff, especially passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., who called the defense last Saturday. The defense played well, holding the Texans without a single third-down conversion in 10 tries.

Quinn said he's been fortunate not to have a lot of symptoms the past few days. He declined to discuss exactly how close he is to returning to the team based on the protocol rules.

The Cowboys wrap up the preseason schedule Sunday with a noon (Central) game against Jacksonville at AT&T Stadium.

"If I'm cleared, then I'll be back (for Sunday's game)," Quinn said.

