Dan Quinn "Feeling Fine," Still In COVID Protocol

Quinn said he felt "a little off" and experienced chest tightness following his normal pre-game workout at AT&T Stadium last Saturday. As a precaution, he got a COVID-19 test that turned out to be positive. He immediately entered protocol and left the stadium before kickoff.

"The training staff, they were on point, them and the team physician," Quinn said. "I called my wife Stacey who was on her way to the game and I said, 'Hey, pull on up, I'm riding back home with you.' Her response, as you could imagine, was, 'What?'

"I didn't see any of the players or the coaches. I was able to call (head coach) Mike (McCarthy) on the phone. They were about to go on the field for pre-game and I said, 'I'm heading out.'"

Quinn said he was "extremely proud" of the defensive staff, especially passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., who called the defense last Saturday. The defense played well, holding the Texans without a single third-down conversion in 10 tries.

Quinn said he's been fortunate not to have a lot of symptoms the past few days. He declined to discuss exactly how close he is to returning to the team based on the protocol rules.

The Cowboys wrap up the preseason schedule Sunday with a noon (Central) game against Jacksonville at AT&T Stadium.