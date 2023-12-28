Darren Woodson named Hall of Fame finalist

On the doorstep of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Darren Woodson has been selected as a finalist for the second straight year.
Woodson was denied the Gold Jacket opportunity last year, his first season as a finalist, when he did not make the class of 2023. But he's back once again and perhaps this will be the year that Woodson, the Cowboys, all-time leader in tackles, gets the elusive call for the Hall of Fame.
Woodson is among 15 modern-era finalists, who will all head to Las Vegas, the site of Super Bowl LVIII. The 2024 class will be announced Feb. 8 at the NFL Honors show.
From 1992-2003, Woodson spent his entire career with the Cowboys, He was also selected to five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams and won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys.
He's the only player in franchise history to play for five head coaches - Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Chan Gailey, Dave Campo and Bill Parcells.
