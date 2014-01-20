DeMarco Murray Added To Pro Bowl Roster; 5th Cowboy





IRVING, Texas - The Cowboys initially had just two Pro Bowlers heading to Hawaii. Now they have five.

The latest addition is yet another first-timer as running back DeMarco Murray has been added, replacing San Francisco's Frank Gore, who was injured in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks.

Murray makes his first Pro Bowl trip of his three-year career after enjoying his first 1,000-yard season. He rushed for 1,124 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns during the 2013 season. Injuries have been an issue for Murray already in his career, and he missed two games this year with a sprained knee. But after he returned from injury on Nov. 3, Murray turned up the production with six games with at least 86 yards rushing. He also scored six of his nine touchdowns in the second half of the season.

Murray becomes the first Cowboys running back since Marion Barber in 2007 to make the Pro Bowl and just the second since Emmitt Smith's eighth and final selection in 1999.

Murray joins a running back group of Jamaal Charles, Matt Forte, and LeSean McCoy, who were all initially selected. Adrian Peterson was also picked but won't play because of injury and Marshawn Lynch is out because of the Super Bowl. Eddie Lacy and Alfred Morris have been added as replacements for those two but Murray now replaces Gore.

Originally, the Cowboys only had two Pro Bowl selections – Dez Bryant and Tyron Smith, a pair of first-round picks who are going for the first time. Last week, Jason Hatcher was added to the roster as a replaced for Baltimore's injured nose tackle Haloti Ngata. And on Sunday, Jason Witten made it to the Pro Bowl after Denver's Julius Thomas had to be replaced after the Broncos advanced to the Super Bowl.