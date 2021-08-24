DeMarcus Lawrence Ready For Ramp-Up To Week 1

That day could come "sometime this week."

"Get the hitting in and see how it feels from there," he said.

Just as the Cowboys have been smart with quarterback Dak Prescott's shoulder strain this preseason, the club is being cautious with Lawrence's workload as he enters his eighth season with previous back surgeries earlier in his career.

No preseason action does present challenges in terms of rhythm, even for a player with Lawrence's experience.

"Trusting your instincts, going 100 miles per hour because once you get off the field, you lose it. It's just one day you take off, you lose it all," he said. "So being able to just get back out here, run through my fundamentals, my keys and stuff, I feel like I'll be in a good spot."

Lawrence said he's been studying film of Tampa Bay since OTAs in the spring, getting an early start on the Cowboys' first opponent. He's anxious to get back to full-go practice with his teammates but understands the big picture.