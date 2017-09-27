DeMarcus Lawrence's Review Of His 3-Sack Game? "Not Good Enough"

FRISCO, Texas – Immediately after Monday's win at Arizona, DeMarcus Lawrence wasn't really concerned with the news that he just became the NFL's leader in sacks (6.5).

"We have how many more games? Thirteen?" he told reporters in the visitor's locker room at University of Phoenix Stadium. "It doesn't matter."

Two days later, having reviewed the film of the Cardinals game, Lawrence hardly praised his performance: three sacks on quarterback Carson Palmer, making him the third player in NFL history with multiple sacks in each of the first three games of a season.

"Not good enough," he said. "I left a lot out there on the table. Got to get better from this point on."

It's hard to quibble with three sacks in a single game, a total that would have been four if not for an illegal contact penalty on linebacker Sean Lee. Only 10 players in team history have gotten three sacks in one game, and Lawrence is the first since another DeMarcus (Ware) in 2011.

Lawrence also had four tackles (three for loss) and six quarterback hurries. The NFC Defensive Player of the Week points to plays he missed in the game, however: specifically, a near-interception he made in the fourth quarter at the Arizona 41-yard line.

Rushing from the left side, Lawrence pushed Cardinals right tackle Jared Veldheer into the backfield, forcing Palmer to throw a checkdown pass to running back Andre Ellington. The ball bounced off Ellington and Lawrence was a tick late making the play as he retraced his steps.