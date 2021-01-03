#DALvsNYG

Despite Love For Boise; OC Moore Signs Extension

Jan 02, 2021 at 09:15 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – On the eve of perhaps the biggest game of the season, the Cowboys are already securing pieces in place for next year and beyond.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, whose name was linked as a potential candidate for the Boise State head coaching job, has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the Cowboys.

"I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator," Moore said in a statement Saturday night. "I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again."

Moore, who won 50 games as a quarterback for Boise State from 2008-11, is one of the greatest players in BSU history. And when the head coaching vacancy recently became available, Moore was an instant candidate for the position.

His offense with the Cowboys have been successful since he became coordinator two years ago. Even with several injuries this year, including a season-ending setback for Dak Prescott, the Cowboys rank 12th in total offense this year, but ranked first last year, his first season calling plays.

With Dak, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Blake Jarwin all set to return next year, along with Zack Martin, who has missed half the season as well, the Cowboys should be a dynamic offense once again, especially with Moore returning next year.

Moore played six seasons at quarterback in the NFL, starting off in Detroit for three years and then three with the Cowboys from 2015-17. He joined the Cowboys coaching staff as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 before being promoted to offensive coordinator and play-caller last year. 

"We are building something special here in Dallas," Moore said. "I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job."

The Cowboys, however, aren't done yet with this season. At 6-9, the Cowboys need to win Sunday against the Giants and then hope for a loss by Washington to the Eagles. That would make the Cowboys the only seven-win team in the division and advance them to the postseason.

