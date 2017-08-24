Dez Bryant Responds to Criticism Over National Anthem Debate

Having started the conversation, though, Bryant said he wanted to clarify that he wasn't trying to criticize anyone's stance or behavior regarding the national anthem. Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the debate last season by kneeling during the anthem, and other players – from Oakland's Marshawn Lynch to members of the Cleveland Browns – have done so this preseason.

"I'm not criticizing nobody," Bryant said. "They're free to do whatever they want. Hell no I'm not doing none of that. Their beliefs are their beliefs, and I'm not saying that it's wrong – because they're feeling a certain way."

For his part, Bryant said he prefers to lead by example – and he wants that example to be one of positivity.

"I like being positive," he said. "I'm not saying what they're doing is wrong, I just have my ways of going about things."

Bryant hasn't been shy about referencing his own background and his upbringing in Lufkin, Texas, and he mentioned that again on Thursday in stating his desire for positivity.

"We want positive surroundings," he said. "Like I said, I'm the first to say – my childhood was bad, it was poor, but I don't wear it on my shoulders. I don't. I try my best to become a better person from it and try to do the exact opposite. That's what I try to show people, that's what I try to show these young kids."