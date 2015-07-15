Dez Bryant Signs Long-Term Deal With Cowboys Ahead Of Deadline

IRVING, Texas –Cross off the July 15 deadline. Throw out the franchise tag. Throw up the "X" instead.

Dez Bryant will be a Cowboy for years to come.

Bryant and the Cowboys finalized a five-year contract on Wednesday afternoon, just prior to the NFL's July 15 deadline to sign players designated with the franchise tag. The Cowboys have not disclosed terms, but numerous reports cite the deal to be worth roughly $70 million with $45 million in guarantees, including a $20 million signing bonus.

Without a new contract by the deadline, Bryant would've been forced to play the 2015 season under the one-year, $12.8 million franchise tag that represents the average of the NFL's five highest wide receiver salaries.

Bryant's signing concluded a long, protracted negotiation spanning several months. Multiple times, a deal appeared close but wasn't completed.

Talks quieted in the spring, and without a signed franchise-tag tender, Bryant chose to skip the team's voluntary offseason program and organized team activities. He stopped by Valley Ranch periodically to work out or visit with players and staff, and he participated in individual drills during one of the nine OTAs.

On the final day of the team's mandatory minicamp, Bryant – who wasn't required to show up because he wasn't under contract – watched practice and had a long discussion on the AT&T Stadium sideline with team owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Despite the apparent goodwill on both sides, there were potential trouble signs: reports in mid-June and a declaration from Bryant's Twitter account Monday that he'd be willing to hold out if the sides couldn't strike a deal by Wednesday's deadline.

With a final push between the Cowboys' front office and Bryant's representatives, the deal got done. Bryant arrived at Valley Ranch well ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline to sign the contract.

"I smiled the whole way over here," Bryant told DallasCowboys.com.