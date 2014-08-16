Dez: This Was Just A Tease. I'm Ready For The Real Deal





That much was evident to anyone who watched Bryant's two series on the field against Baltimore. The fifth-year receiver made an outstanding play every time he touched the ball, which was three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

"We're more in attack mode. It's our mindset -- it's what we want to do," said Bryant of the Cowboys' first-team offense. "It's who we want to be. We're going to go out and try to be the best and that's our mindset."

Bryant was the target on Tony Romo's lone touchdown pass of the night. Romo sent Bryant on a pump-and-go toward the end zone, where he shook off a hapless attempt from cornerback Dominique Franks for a 31-yard touchdown.