Dockery Practices; Holland Still At LG

Oct 26, 2011 at 05:09 AM

The Cowboys finally had all of their offensive linemen healthy for Wednesday's practice with the return of veteran Derrick Dockery. The eighth-year guard has been out with a sprained MCL/broken tibia since the second game of the season, but he wasn't able to have full participation during the full-padded practice.

Dockery being limited is one reason veteran Montrae Holland remained at the left guard spot for the start of practice. When asked if Holland's solid performance against the Rams last week earned him a starting job, coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give away the official depth chart, but leaned in that direction.

"For now he's the starting left guard going forward, absolutely and again one of the concerns was what his conditioning was going to be like not having played and I think he showed he can do that," Garrett said. "He can be football ready. And we feel god about the health of some other guys coming back, talking about Dockery, and adding (Daniel) Loper and those guys, but we'll just continue to evaluate the position but Montrae really did a nice job in the game and we're positive about him going forward."

The guard situation has been inconsistent, mostly because of the injuries and inexperience. Dockery was signed to help rookie guard Bill Nagy, who started four games but is now in injured reserve with a broken ankle. His injury led to the Cowboys signing both Holland and Loper with Dockery still out. But now that Dockery is returning, the Cowboys will have a decision to make at the left guard spot.

But much like they'll do with the running back situation, it seems likely they will stick with the hot hand.  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising