Donovan Wilson Staying in Dallas on 3-Year Deal 

Mar 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

FRISCO, Texas — Donovan Wilson has made his decision in 2023 NFL free agency and, thankfully for the Dallas Cowboys, it's one that will make them grin from ear to ear. The impact safety has agreed to terms with the team on a new multi-year deal, per multiple reports, that will secure him through the 2025 season.

Wilson, a former sixth-round pick in 2019 out of Texas A&M, landed in Dallas at time when the safety unit was in perennial flux as it pertains to being the weakest link on the roster but, less than two full seasons in under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, it's one of the best units in the league — led by Wilson and former first-round pick Malik Hooker, along with veteran safety Jayron Kearse.

An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Wilson made a case in two of his four seasons as to why he deserved a long-term deal from an NFL team, finishing the 2022 season with career-highs in several categories.

He finished last season having not missed a single start en route to delivering 101 combined tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

On the heels of a nine-tackle (team-high) outing against the Colts that was also tied to an interception on Matt Ryan, It's safe to say Wilson has officially crossed over to elite status.

"Shoot, I love the way he plays," said McCarthy. "You talk about a magnet to the football — loves contact, his intensity … the way he separates offensive players from the football. And he's the same guy every day. That's something I'm just a huge fan of. I think it's important for your ability to grow not only as a player, but as a defense and as a football team.

"He brings that energy every single day."

The Cowboys will continue to enjoy Wilson's fire for a long time to come, having made their first major re-signing of the offseason on Day 2 of free agency.

