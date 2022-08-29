Each Position Still Has Questions To Answer

FRISCO, Texas – When Tuesday at 3pm arrives, the Cowboys – like all 32 NFL teams – will be down to 53 players.

Now, you can bet the 53 players on the roster right then, won't exactly be the same ones on the roster 24 hours later.

Expect some creative things the Cowboys will do to maneuver around some NFL rules, especially regarding injured players.

Basically, if the Cowboys want to leave the option open for certain guys like a Tyron Smith to return to the roster at any point this year, they'll have to be on the active roster for at least one day.

To do that, the Cowboys will likely cut a player – has to be a vested veteran who doesn't go through waivers – and then bring him back the next day when the injured guys revert to IR.

So, all that said, it's hard to decipher just what the Cowboys will do before Tuesday's cuts.

But either way, every position has a linger question or two. Let's go through the roster, looking for the biggest issue that faces the Cowboys at each spot.