Early Prognosis On Austin's Hamstring Injury Not Serious

Sep 23, 2013
Nick Eatman

IRVING, Texas – While the Cowboys dusted off the Rams on Sunday, the focus always shifts on Monday to injury news.

The biggest injury concern stemming from the game centers on Miles Austin and his hamstring injury.

While head coach Jason Garrett might have more information at his press conference Monday afternoon at 4:30 (CDT), the early word around Valley Ranch is that Austin's injury is not considered that [embedded_ad] serious.

The Cowboys will certainly continue to monitor the injury throughout the week, and it's possible Austin could miss some practice time. More than anything, the club will remain cautious considering Austin's history of hamstring injuries.

His latest setback occurred in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Rams. Austin ran down the sideline for a deep pass that he caught out of bounds. He got up slowly and limped to the sideline. Coach Jason Garrett said after the game the Cowboys held him out, mainly because of the lopsided score and not wanting to risk further injury.

Austin has gone through training camp and the preseason virtually hamstring-injury free, although he had a minor injury early in camp that didn't linger long.

In 2011, Austin missed six games with hamstring injuries to both legs.

So far this year, Austin has 15 catches for 125 yards. However, his production has dropped off dramatically since the Week 1 win over the Giants in which he caught 10 balls for 72 yards. Currently, he ranks fourth on the team in catches behind Dez Bryant (17), Jason Witten (16) and DeMarco Murray (16).

