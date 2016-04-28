Elliott Selection Wins Over Fans At Cowboys' Miller Lite Draft Party

ARLINGTON, Texas – The first day of the Cowboys Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite, had plenty of nervous fans who gathered on the field and in the lower bowl of AT&T Stadium.

The anxiety and anticipation over the fourth pick in the draft had fans nervously chattering while watching the Rams, Eagles and Chargers make their picks. Boos filled the stadium as the Eagles chose North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz, but those jeers turned to silence as the Cowboys' pick drew closer.

Commissioner Roger Goodell approached the podium and this time, Dallas fans cheered for him as he announced Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott as the Cowboys first pick in the draft. Despite Elliott not being a shoe-in pick, his comments after the pick undoubtedly calmed any naysayers. All Elliott had to say was, "I'm coming to Dallas to win a Super Bowl," and he had Cowboys fans exploding on social media, and in the stadium.

"I wanted and thought that they would pick (Florida State cornerback) Jalen Ramsey but I'm perfectly fine with Ezekiel as long as he produces touchdowns," said Cowboys fan Daniel Roque. "I see touchdowns and super bowls in our future."

Cowboys fans had the opportunity to get autographs from some Cowboys players such as Pro Bowl kicker Dan Bailey, wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and 2015 first round pick Byron Jones. Whitehead was the Cowboys' hype man, at the front of the stage, from the first through the fourth picks.

"I know Ezekiel is feeling very ecstatic right now, I mean, he got drafted by a great team," Whitehead said. "I think he can contribute really early. I like the way he runs. He runs downhill and he's very agile. I'm excited to have him."

Jones knows a little thing or two about what it's like being a first round pick in Dallas, saying he'll be quick to embrace the rookie.

"I'd say - just enjoy it," Jones said. "Just have fun. There's a lot he's going to learn and he's obviously a good player, a great person and he's going to have a great time. The one thing I'd say is - don't come in thinking that you have to win every single game or like the weight is on your shoulders. We have a lot of good people on this team, just contribute anyway possible."