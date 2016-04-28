Elliott Selection Wins Over Fans At Cowboys' Miller Lite Draft Party

Apr 28, 2016 at 05:20 PM
Nikki Chavanelle

ARLINGTON, Texas – The first day of the Cowboys Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite, had plenty of nervous fans who gathered on the field and in the lower bowl of AT&T Stadium.

The anxiety and anticipation over the fourth pick in the draft had fans nervously chattering while watching the Rams, Eagles and Chargers make their picks.  Boos filled the stadium as the Eagles chose North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz, but those jeers turned to silence as the Cowboys' pick drew closer.

Commissioner Roger Goodell approached the podium and this time, Dallas fans cheered for him as he announced Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott as the Cowboys first pick in the draft.  Despite Elliott not being a shoe-in pick, his comments after the pick undoubtedly calmed any naysayers.  All Elliott had to say was, "I'm coming to Dallas to win a Super Bowl," and he had Cowboys fans exploding on social media, and in the stadium.

"I wanted and thought that they would pick (Florida State cornerback) Jalen Ramsey but I'm perfectly fine with Ezekiel as long as he produces touchdowns," said Cowboys fan Daniel Roque.  "I see touchdowns and super bowls in our future."

Cowboys fans had the opportunity to get autographs from some Cowboys players such as Pro Bowl kicker Dan Bailey, wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and 2015 first round pick Byron Jones. Whitehead was the Cowboys' hype man, at the front of the stage, from the first through the fourth picks.

"I know Ezekiel is feeling very ecstatic right now, I mean, he got drafted by a great team," Whitehead said.  "I think he can contribute really early.  I like the way he runs. He runs downhill and he's very agile.  I'm excited to have him."

Jones knows a little thing or two about what it's like being a first round pick in Dallas, saying he'll be quick to embrace the rookie.

"I'd say - just enjoy it," Jones said. "Just have fun.  There's a lot he's going to learn and he's obviously a good player, a great person and he's going to have a great time.  The one thing I'd say is - don't come in thinking that you have to win every single game or like the weight is on your shoulders. We have a lot of good people on this team, just contribute anyway possible."

Doors open at AT&T Stadium for the second day of the draft at 5 p.m. where Brad Sham will host a roundtable with Cowboy's first round pick Ezekiel Elliott and former first-rounders Travis Frederick, Morris Claiborne and more.

2016 Draft Party at AT&T Stadium

Dallas Cowboys fans attended the 2016 Draft Day party on Thursday, April 28 at AT&T Stadium.

img_8033.jpg
1 / 14
img_8034.jpg
2 / 14
img_8035.jpg
3 / 14
img_8036.jpg
4 / 14
img_8037.jpg
5 / 14
img_8038.jpg
6 / 14
img_8039.jpg
7 / 14
img_8040.jpg
8 / 14
img_8041.jpg
9 / 14
img_8042.jpg
10 / 14
img_8043.jpg
11 / 14
img_8044.jpg
12 / 14
img_8045.jpg
13 / 14
img_8046.jpg
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising