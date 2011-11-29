Ellis: Don't Think It's Going To Be So Easy

IRVING, Texas -Yes, the Cowboys could possibly, maybe, if everything goes right, clinch the NFC East as early as Dec. 11.

That is, if the Giants lose at home to Green Bay next week, and the Cowboys beat Arizona, then win their first matchup against New York in Week 14 - in Arlington - the division title would be wrapped up as neatly as those pajama pants sitting under the Christmas tree, the ones your mom always gets you that you never wear.

But come on. Does anybody really *expect *the scenario to play out like this, with a nice little bow tied on the division so early in December?

Of course, the Cowboys are trending upwards, winners of four games in a row, though all have been against teams who now possess losing records. And the Giants have lost three straight, at San Francisco, home against Philly, at New Orleans. Losable games, even for a good team.

The point is, just when you think you know this league, things gets flipped upside down. That's why I really wouldn't be surprised if the undefeated Packers were upset by New York.

Really, I give the Giants as fair a chance to beat Green Bay as I do Arizona to topple the Cowboys. It's certainly possible considering the Cardinals have defended their home turf against Dallas twice in the last three seasons, with strange, fluke-y things helping them both times, like game-changing plays on special teams and defense.

Even if everything goes the Cowboys' way this week, remember, they still have to beat those Giants next week, which is no small task. New York knows this team well, and has won the last two years in Cowboys Stadium, including the inaugural game.

Things change quickly in this league, evidenced by the fact the Cowboys were 3-4 and had just been blown out by a disappointing Eagles team before going on their current run. Just know that momentum, if it really does exist, can be flipped in an instant.

That's why you have to like the Cowboys' chances right now, a game up over New York and holding the tiebreakers, but shouldn't assume anything, not until the final whistle sounds on Dec. 11.

It may be possible, but it's not guaranteed. And if things don't go the Cowboys' way in their division title race with New York over the next two weeks, there's no telling what could happen in the final three of the regular season.