3 Points: CeeDee Lamb's continued success despite injuries in 2025

FRISCO, Texas -- It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Today, we continue the "3 Points" series with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

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In the 2025 season, CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain early in the year against the Chicago Bears which caused him to miss most of Week 3's matchup, as well as the three next games in Weeks 4-6. That led to Lamb playing in just 14 games last season, the least he's played in his NFL career.

Even with missed time, Lamb was able to set a career high in yards per reception (14.3) and had the second-most yards per target (9.2) of his NFL career.

It also led to some differences in how Lamb was utilized. He only had one rush in 2025, the play he injured his ankle on in Week 3 against the Bears, and was not used as a running back again the entire season. He hadn't had less than nine rushing attempts in a season in his career until 2025. Additionally, Lamb didn't find the endzone as much in 2025, with a career-low three touchdowns on the season.

19.7%

How did the addition of George Pickens help open things up for CeeDee Lamb? Many ways, but one of the most prominent was giving Lamb more opportunities in the deep part of the field.

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Lamb had the highest deep route percentage of his career (19.7%) in 2025, hauling in 12 deep receptions (second highest in his career) and a deep touchdown.

Additionally, despite having the least routes run in his career (451) and second-least targets (117) and receptions (75) in a season, Lamb was still able to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the fifth straight season of his career. Both Lamb and Pickens, who earned Pro Bowls together last season, will line up together again in 2026.

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With a fifth-straight 1,000 yard receiving season in 2025, Lamb joined fellow 88-club member Michael Irvin as the only Cowboys receivers in franchise history with five consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons. Lamb is the only player in franchise history to post 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons.

Lamb's 571 receptions and 7,416 receiving yards through his first six seasons in Dallas are the most in franchise history during that time span.