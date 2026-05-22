Mailbag: Success of undrafted vs. 7th rounders?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I think it's safe to say Dallas is one of the best teams at finding diamonds in the rough with undrafted players. Having said that, it seems to me that undrafted players have panned out more often for the Cowboys than actual seventh-round picks. Do you guys believe that is a fair assessment? And if so, why is that? – John Foschini, Middlebury, CT

Nick: I don't think it's really a fair assessment. When you think about it, maybe one or two rookie free agents each year make the team. Every now and then, you'll get one that is really good and makes the Pro Bowl or All-Pro.

But if you break it down, and think about the fact the Cowboys are signing about 10-15 rookie free agents every year, and maybe a couple make it, that's not an extremely high percentage. In reality, the Cowboys signed 11 rookies this year but you have to go back to 2018 to find the last 11 picks in the seventh-round.