Emmitt, Randy White Among Six Former Cowboys on Super Bowl "Golden Team"

To celebrate 50 years of the Super Bowl, the NFL announced a "Golden Team" to honor the greatest players from the previous 49 Super Bowls.
The Cowboys, who have won five Super Bowls, had six former players on the list, including Emmitt Smith, who was MVP of Super Bowl XXVIII.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors came up with the all-time team, celebrating the best performances from the game.
The other Cowboys include tight end Jay Novacek, guard Larry Allen, who only played in one Super Bowl, Deion Sanders, Charles Haley and Randy White, who shared MVP honors with Harvey Martin in Super Bowl XII.
Sanders won two straight Super Bowls following the 1994 and 1995 seasons with two different teams. After leading the 49ers defense to a Super Bowl XXIX ring, he joined the Cowboys and put them over the top for Super Bowl XXX.
Haley is the only player in NFL history to win five Super Bowl rings – two with the 49ers and three with the Cowboys.
Here is the full list:
Offense:
QB – Joe Montana
RB – Franco Harris
RB – Emmitt Smith
WR – Jerry Rice
WR – Lynn Swann
TE – Jay Novacek
OT – Forrest Gregg
OT – Art Shell
C – Mike Webster
G – Larry Allen
G – Gene Upshaw
Defense:
DE – Charles Haley
DE – Reggie White
DT – Joe Greene
DT – Randy White
LB – Lawrence Taylor
LB – Jack Ham
LB – Ray Lewis
CB – Deion Sanders
CB – Mel Blount
S – Jake Scott
S – Ronnie Lott
Specialists:
PK – Adam Vinatieri
P – Ray Guy
KR/PR – Desmond Howard
Coach:
Chuck Noll