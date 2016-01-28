Emmitt, Randy White Among Six Former Cowboys on Super Bowl "Golden Team"

To celebrate 50 years of the Super Bowl, the NFL announced a "Golden Team" to honor the greatest players from the previous 49 Super Bowls.

The Cowboys, who have won five Super Bowls, had six former players on the list, including Emmitt Smith, who was MVP of Super Bowl XXVIII.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors came up with the all-time team, celebrating the best performances from the game.

The other Cowboys include tight end Jay Novacek, guard Larry Allen, who only played in one Super Bowl, Deion Sanders, Charles Haley and Randy White, who shared MVP honors with Harvey Martin in Super Bowl XII.

Sanders won two straight Super Bowls following the 1994 and 1995 seasons with two different teams. After leading the 49ers defense to a Super Bowl XXIX ring, he joined the Cowboys and put them over the top for Super Bowl XXX.

Haley is the only player in NFL history to win five Super Bowl rings – two with the 49ers and three with the Cowboys.

Here is the full list:

Offense:

QB – Joe Montana

RB – Franco Harris

RB – Emmitt Smith

WR – Jerry Rice

WR – Lynn Swann

TE – Jay Novacek

OT – Forrest Gregg

OT – Art Shell

C – Mike Webster

G – Larry Allen

G – Gene Upshaw

Defense:

DE – Charles Haley

DE – Reggie White

DT – Joe Greene

DT – Randy White

LB – Lawrence Taylor

LB – Jack Ham

LB – Ray Lewis

CB – Deion Sanders

CB – Mel Blount

S – Jake Scott

S – Ronnie Lott

Specialists:

PK – Adam Vinatieri

P – Ray Guy

KR/PR – Desmond Howard