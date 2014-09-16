 Skip to main content
Advertising

Fans Can Vote On Murray For Weekly Rushing Award

Sep 16, 2014 at 02:02 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

murray_091614_650.jpg


IRVING, Texas – Running back DeMarco Murray is one of three nominees for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

Murray rushed 29 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Titans in Week 2. The other two nominees are the Texans' Arian Foster and the Patriots' Stevan Ridley.

The stellar rushing performance for Murray gave him two straight 100-yard games to start the season, and he now leads the league in rushing with 285 yards. Foster is second in the league with 241 rushing yards. No other backs in the NFL have hit the 200-yard mark.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers and Nick Foles are the nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for Week 2. Fans can vote for the one quarterback and the one running back who dominated the air and ground game this week. [embedded_ad]

Voting is open on NFL.com/FedEx until 2 p.m. CT on Thursday to determine the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week.

As part of the FedEx Air & Ground program, FedEx will support the American Red Cross by making weekly $2,000 donations to the local chapters of the winning players' cities. The funding is used to help assist the American Red Cross in its efforts to provide disaster relief and preparedness services to Americans nationwide.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyler Biadasz to join Armstrong with Commanders

There are now two players departing North Texas to take their talent from the Dallas Cowboys to the Washington Commanders, this time being starting center Tyler Biadsaz.
news

Prospects to watch at 12 positions during 2024 scouting combine

It's officially NFL Combine week as the Cowboys head to Indianapolis to scout the nation's best draft talent in search of 2024 contributors.
news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
Advertising