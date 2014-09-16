Fans Can Vote On Murray For Weekly Rushing Award





IRVING, Texas – Running back DeMarco Murray is one of three nominees for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.

Murray rushed 29 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Titans in Week 2. The other two nominees are the Texans' Arian Foster and the Patriots' Stevan Ridley.

The stellar rushing performance for Murray gave him two straight 100-yard games to start the season, and he now leads the league in rushing with 285 yards. Foster is second in the league with 241 rushing yards. No other backs in the NFL have hit the 200-yard mark.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers and Nick Foles are the nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for Week 2. Fans can vote for the one quarterback and the one running back who dominated the air and ground game this week.

Voting is open on NFL.com/FedEx until 2 p.m. CT on Thursday to determine the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week.