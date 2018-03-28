Fans Vote Jay Novacek as Winner of Cowboys "Moves of March" Bracket

Jay Novacek has always been considered a "fan favorite" by Cowboys Nation. Once again, that rang true as the former tight end outlasted both Deion Sanders and Terrell Owens in the final two rounds to claim the title of "Moves of March" champion.

The fans voted Novacek as the Cowboys' best free agent move in franchise history in a 16-player tournament field compiled by the staff of DallasCowboys.com.

Signed as a Plan B free agent in 1990, Novacek was key component to the Cowboys' high-powered offense. Often considered a security blanket for Troy Aikman, Novacek made five straight Pro Bowls (1991-95) and was an All-Pro in 1992, when he set career-highs in catches (68) and TD receptions (six).

Before his six seasons with the Cowboys, Novacek spent five years with the Cardinals, but never had a season with more than 38 catches. In Dallas, Novacek never went under 40 catches and had at least 59 receptions in four of the years.

His 339 receptions rank ninth in Cowboys history and second among tight ends, only behind Jason Witten (1,152).

First Round Results:

Terrell Owens def. Brandon Carr

James Washington def. Ken Hamlin

La'Roi Glover def. Richie Anderson

Ray Donaldson def. Kyle Kosier

Mark Stepnoski def. Leonard Davis

Jay Novacek def. Darren McFadden

Rocket Ismail def. Keyshawn Johnson

Deion Sanders def. Anthony Henry

Quarterfinals

Terrell Owens def. James Washington

La'Roi Glover def. Ray Donaldson

Jay Novacek def. Mark Stepnoski

Deion Sanders def. Rocket Ismail

Semifinals

Terrell Owens def. La'Roi Glover

Jay Novacek def. Deion Sanders

Finals