Final Thoughts: RB Workload, Assessing Dez & Tyron, 2-Minute Offense; More

FRISCO, Texas – We can speculate all we want, and obviously the preference would be for Ezekiel Elliott to be suiting up this Sunday in Atlanta.

The bottom line, though, is that while Elliott is a talented player, the Cowboys' game plan against the Falcons is ultimately going to look very similar to what we're used to. They're going to run the same plays and try to set themselves up in the same favorable positions using the same concepts. It just so happens that they'll be missing the All-Pro running back who makes those things look so easy.