Final Thoughts: Washington's Pass Rush, Norman On Dez, Spying Dak; More

FRISCO, Texas – Whether you're ready or not, the short week sneaks up on you. It feels like the Ravens game just ended, but kickoff is already just a day away.

As hard as it might be for we in the media to adapt to a short week, just imagine the strain it puts on players and coaches in the NFL. That's why Jason Garrett has been so sure to turn the page forward this week – there's just not much time for anything else.