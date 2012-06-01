First-Year Punter Rogers Released

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys released first-year punter Jake Rogers on Friday, opening up a roster spot and making Chris Jones the only punter left on their current 90-man roster.

The Cowboys claimed Rogers off waivers from Tampa Bay on May 8. He went to training camp with the Bucs last year but was released and didn't catch on with another team until they re-signed him in January.

Jones entered the offseason as the leading punter candidate after posting a 42.6-yard net average in two games for an injured Mat McBriar, the Cowboys' punter since 2004. The club likes his potential.