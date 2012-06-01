First-Year Punter Rogers Released

Jun 01, 2012 at 09:19 AM

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys released first-year punter Jake Rogers on Friday, opening up a roster spot and making Chris Jones the only punter left on their current 90-man roster.

The Cowboys claimed Rogers off waivers from Tampa Bay on May 8. He went to training camp with the Bucs last year but was released and didn't catch on with another team until they re-signed him in January.

Jones entered the offseason as the leading punter candidate after posting a 42.6-yard net average in two games for an injured Mat McBriar, the Cowboys' punter since 2004. The club likes his potential.

McBriar remains a free agent following knee surgery this offseason to remove a cyst that was apparently causing a nerve issue in his plant foot. His recovery is going well, and the Cowboys will likely keep tabs on him throughout the offseason for a possible return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

