Former 1st-Round Pick Claiborne Agrees To One-Year Deal With Cowboys

Given those setbacks, it's understandable why the Cowboys opted not to pick up that gaudy fifth-year option ahead of Claiborne's contract year. He wasn't spectacular last fall, but he enjoyed arguably the best season of his career to date. His year did end on a sour note, however, as he missed the last three games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Re-signing Claiborne at least helps clear up some of the uncertainty in the Dallas secondary. He has been one of the Cowboys' top three cornerbacks in each of the last four seasons, and there was a sizable need without his presence on the roster.

That's not to say the Cowboys won't continue to look at the position, however. Philadelphia cornerback Nolan Carroll visited the team's facility on Thursday, and veteran corner Josh Thomas re-signed as well. The Cowboys have also been linked to standout defensive back Jalen Ramsey in the NFL draft, and there's no shortage of speculation that the team might look to reduce Brandon Carr's salary – if not release him altogether.[embeddedad0]